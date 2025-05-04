403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Media reports India prohibiting very important Pakistani social accounts
(MENAFN) India has reportedly restricted access to the social media accounts of several prominent Pakistani personalities and media outlets, as diplomatic tensions with Islamabad escalate following a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir.
Olympic javelin medalist Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan is among the latest to have his Instagram account blocked in India, with the platform citing compliance with local legal requirements. Nadeem had defeated India’s Neeraj Chopra in the 2024 Paris Olympics, adding to his visibility in the region.
Previously, India also blocked the YouTube channels of former Pakistani cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Basit Ali, citing national security concerns. Instagram accounts belonging to well-known Pakistani actors like Mahira Khan and Ali Zafar, both of whom have worked in Bollywood, were similarly restricted. The Hindustan Times reported that nearly a dozen Pakistani actors have been affected.
Additionally, on Monday, the Indian government shut down 16 YouTube channels associated with major Pakistani news organizations, including Geo News, Dawn, Bol News, and ARY News. Authorities accused these channels of spreading misinformation and promoting harmful narratives in the wake of the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists. New Delhi has blamed Pakistan for backing cross-border terrorism – allegations Islamabad has denied.
The moves are part of a broader deterioration in India-Pakistan relations, which remain strained over the disputed region of Kashmir, divided by the Line of Control since the 1971 war.
Olympic javelin medalist Arshad Nadeem of Pakistan is among the latest to have his Instagram account blocked in India, with the platform citing compliance with local legal requirements. Nadeem had defeated India’s Neeraj Chopra in the 2024 Paris Olympics, adding to his visibility in the region.
Previously, India also blocked the YouTube channels of former Pakistani cricketers Shoaib Akhtar and Basit Ali, citing national security concerns. Instagram accounts belonging to well-known Pakistani actors like Mahira Khan and Ali Zafar, both of whom have worked in Bollywood, were similarly restricted. The Hindustan Times reported that nearly a dozen Pakistani actors have been affected.
Additionally, on Monday, the Indian government shut down 16 YouTube channels associated with major Pakistani news organizations, including Geo News, Dawn, Bol News, and ARY News. Authorities accused these channels of spreading misinformation and promoting harmful narratives in the wake of the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people, mostly tourists. New Delhi has blamed Pakistan for backing cross-border terrorism – allegations Islamabad has denied.
The moves are part of a broader deterioration in India-Pakistan relations, which remain strained over the disputed region of Kashmir, divided by the Line of Control since the 1971 war.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment