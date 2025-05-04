403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia pressures India, Pakistan to solve tensions with diplomacy
(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov urged India and Pakistan to address their differences through diplomatic means during a phone conversation with Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday. The discussion covered both bilateral cooperation and the escalating tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad following a terrorist attack near Pahalgam in India’s Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people, mostly tourists.
Lavrov emphasized the importance of resolving the disagreements between India and Pakistan via political and diplomatic channels, based on the principles outlined in the 1972 Simla Agreement and the 1999 Lahore Declaration. These agreements have historically served as frameworks for peaceful dialogue and dispute resolution between the two nations.
The phone call came amid heightened tensions after the terrorist attack, which India has blamed on Pakistan, accusing it of supporting cross-border terrorism. This incident has raised fears of a potential military escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbors.
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to Indian leaders, condemning the attack as an unprovoked act of terrorism. He stressed the need for the perpetrators to be held accountable and reiterated Russia’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with India in combating terrorism.
Additionally, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not attend the World War II Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9, with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh initially set to represent India. However, reports now suggest that Singh may also skip the event due to the ongoing tensions, with Minister of State for Defense Sanjay Seth expected to attend instead.
Lavrov and Jaishankar also discussed future high-level contacts between the two countries, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.
Lavrov emphasized the importance of resolving the disagreements between India and Pakistan via political and diplomatic channels, based on the principles outlined in the 1972 Simla Agreement and the 1999 Lahore Declaration. These agreements have historically served as frameworks for peaceful dialogue and dispute resolution between the two nations.
The phone call came amid heightened tensions after the terrorist attack, which India has blamed on Pakistan, accusing it of supporting cross-border terrorism. This incident has raised fears of a potential military escalation between the nuclear-armed neighbors.
Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed his condolences to Indian leaders, condemning the attack as an unprovoked act of terrorism. He stressed the need for the perpetrators to be held accountable and reiterated Russia’s commitment to strengthening cooperation with India in combating terrorism.
Additionally, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not attend the World War II Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on May 9, with Defense Minister Rajnath Singh initially set to represent India. However, reports now suggest that Singh may also skip the event due to the ongoing tensions, with Minister of State for Defense Sanjay Seth expected to attend instead.
Lavrov and Jaishankar also discussed future high-level contacts between the two countries, according to the Russian Foreign Ministry.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment