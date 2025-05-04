Air India Flight From Delhi To Tel Aviv Diverted To Abu Dhabi Due To Missile Attack

MENAFN - Live Mint) An Air India flight from Delhi to Tel Aviv was diverted to Abu Dhabi on Sunday as there was a missile attack near the airport in the Israeli capital, according to news agency PTI.

An airport official at Tel Aviv also confirmed the diversion of the flight, as per AFP.

The attack took place less than an hour before the flight was to land at Tel Aviv, PTI reported quoting sources.

The Air India flight AI139, operated with a Boeing 787 aircraft, will be coming back to Delhi, the sources added.

According to data available on flight tracking website Flightradar24, the Air India flight in question was in the airspace of Jordan when the authorities decided to divert it to Abu Dhabi.

Air India's flight from Tel Aviv to Delhi has been cancelled for Sunday.

A statement from Air India was awaited.

Air traffic to the Tel Aviv airport was briefly suspended after a missile launched from Yemen landed near the Tel Aviv airport.

(This is a developing story. Check back for updates)