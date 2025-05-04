ECI To Roll Out Unified Digital Platform - ECINET How Streamlining Electoral Services Will Help Voters

MENAFN - Live Mint) The Election Commission of India (ECI) is preparing to launch a single-point digital platform named 'ECINET.' This marks a significant step towards streamlining electoral services to integrate the commission's 40 existing mobile and web applications.

The polling body on Sunday said that the platform will be offer a seamless and user-friendly interface. This will make it easier for electors, election officials, political parties and civil society to access electoral services. Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar is the visionary behind this historic move.

This initiative will simplify user experience (UX) and enhance user interface (UI) by consolidating various. Apps like the Voter Helpline, Voter Turnout , cVIGIL, Suvidha 2.0, ESMS, Saksham, KYC App, and others which collectively have over 5.5 crore downloads, will be integrated through a "singe-point app."

In a recent press release, ECI stated, "ECINET will subsume existing Apps like the Voter Helpline App, Voter Turnout App, cVIGIL, Suvidha 2.0, ESMS, Saksham and KYC App, which together have clocked over 5.5 crore downloads," the ECI said in a release.

According to the ECI, the ECINET will not only serve nearly 100 crore electors but also support the electoral machinery and eliminate the need for multiple app downloads and logins.

"ECINET is expected to benefit nearly 100 crore electors and the entire electoral machinery comprising over 10.5 lakh Booth Level Officers (BLOs), around 15 Lakh Booth Level Agents (BLAs) appointed by Political Parties, nearly 45 Lakh Polling Officials, 15,597 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AEROs), 4,123 EROs and 767 District Election Officers (DEOs) across the country," the statement added.

ECINET will be rolled out after undergoing robust cybersecurity measures and rigorous trials to reduce users' complexity. The digital platform, which has already reached an advanced stage of development, was developed after extensive consultations with 36 Chief Electoral Officers, 767 DEOS, 4,123 EROS, and a review of 76 ECI publications.