J&K L-G Flags Off First Batch Of Hajj Pilgrims From Srinagar Airport (Ld)

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, May 4 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday flagged off the first batch of Hajj pilgrims from Srinagar International Airport to Saudi Arabia and wished the pilgrims a safe and fulfilling pilgrimage.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah was also present at the airport.

The Lieutenant Governor interacted with the pilgrims and extended his greetings and best wishes for a safe pilgrimage and a fulfilling spiritual experience.

Manoj Sinha also recognised and appreciated the support of all the stakeholders for the successful organisation of the holy pilgrimage.

CM Omar Abdullah spoke to some pilgrims and asked them to pray for the peace and prosperity of the country during their Hajj pilgrimage.

This year, around 3,622 pilgrims from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will perform the Hajj pilgrimage.

Srinagar International Airport is scheduled to operate 11 flights between May 4 and May 15, facilitating approximately 3,132 Hajj pilgrims from the union territory, and 242 from the UT of Ladakh.

The Hajj pilgrims will be received by the Consulate General of India, Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, at Jeddah.

CM Omar Abdullah, Additional Chief Secretary Dheeraj Gupta, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, IGP Kashmir Vidhi Kumar Birdi, Deputy Commissioner Budgam Akshay Labroo, and the members of the J&K Haj Committee, senior officers of the Airport Authority, Civil and Police administration, were present on the occasion.

Earlier in the morning, the first batch of this year's Hajj pilgrims left the Hajj House on Sunday for the Srinagar International Airport to board the special flight for Saudi Arabia.

The first batch of 178 pilgrims, comprising 96 men and 82 women, reached the Hajj House in the Bemina area of Srinagar city in the morning.

The pilgrims were asked to reach the Hajj House between 5 a.m. to 5.30 a.m. for final preparations and departure to the airport.

Authorities have kept special buses to carry the pilgrims to the airport, but no relative or friend of the pilgrims will be allowed to accompany them to the airport.

Shujaat Ahmad Qureshi, chief executive officer of the J&K Hajj committee, said the first flight carrying pilgrims will leave from the Srinagar International Airport. Senior officers, including the divisional commissioner (Kashmir), V.K. Bidhuri, visited the Hajj House on Saturday to take stock of the final arrangements being made for the pilgrims.

All the Hajj pilgrims from the union territory, including those from the Jammu division, will have to report at the Hajj House in Srinagar for their onward journey to Saudi Arabia.

Emotional scenes were witnessed at the Hajj House as families bade farewell to their members leaving on the pilgrimage. It was a mix of joy and sorrow as relatives expressed joy for their family members leaving to perform the pilgrimage and some sadness for the separation, as the two-way journey takes over a month on average.

In contrast to the last many years during which lots were drawn to fill the seats, for the last three years, the number of applicants for the pilgrimage has been less than the allotted seats. This has made undertaking the journey easy for those who can afford it.