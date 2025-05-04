403
Media reports Serbian leader skipping meetings in Washington
(MENAFN) Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic abruptly ended his visit to the United States on Friday after falling ill, according to Serbia’s state broadcaster RTS. Vucic, who arrived in Florida on Wednesday for meetings with U.S. politicians and members of the Serbian diaspora, reportedly began feeling unwell on Friday afternoon and sought medical care. Following a consultation with doctors, he decided to return to Belgrade. His condition has not been disclosed, and there has been no official word from his office regarding his remaining scheduled meetings.
While in the U.S., Vucic met with Congresswoman Claudia Tenney, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, and ex-Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich. A meeting with former President Donald Trump was also planned, but it remains unclear whether it took place before Vucic’s departure. Richard Grenell, Trump’s former envoy for Serbia-Kosovo talks, posted well wishes on social media, expressing regret at missing him.
Vucic had announced earlier that he would attend the Victory Day parade in Moscow after concluding his U.S. trip. The May 9 event marks the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in World War II. His intended presence at the celebration has drawn criticism from the European Union. EU Enlargement Commissioner Marta Kos warned that Vucic’s Moscow visit could negatively affect Serbia’s aspirations for EU membership. Vucic dismissed the concerns and confirmed that a Serbian military unit would take part in the parade.
