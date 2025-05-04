PM Pushes Fast-Track On ER Ward At Al-Nadeem Hospital, Greenlights New Madaba Hospital For 2027

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Madaba, May 4 (Petra) – Prime Minister Jafar Hassan paid an unannounced visit to Al-Nadeem Hospital in Madaba on Sunday, underscoring the government's push to upgrade public services through direct, on-the-ground oversight.Joined by the Minister of Health, the Prime Minister called for fast-tracking the expansion of the hospital's emergency department to boost patient capacity and cut down wait times.He also instructed that construction on the new Madaba Public Hospital begin this summer, with operations set to start by the end of 2027. The hospital, pledged during a Cabinet session in Madaba this past March, is part of the government's broader commitment to expanding healthcare infrastructure.The Prime Minister also visited Umm Rummaneh Mixed Basic School in Al-Jeezah (Central Badia), where he spoke with students and teachers about their needs and challenges. In response, he directed immediate progress on the school's planned expansion, upgrades to its facilities and outdoor areas, and a full round of maintenance.The visit is part of Dr. Hassan's wider effort to directly assess public service priorities and ensure timely delivery on key development commitments.