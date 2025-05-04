Jordan Advances In Human Development Index , Ranks 99Th Globally

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 4 (Petra) -- Jordan ranked 99th out of 193 countries in the Human Development Index (HDI), according to the first quarterly report of 2025 from the Executive Program for the Economic Modernization Vision 2023–2025.The report, as noted by the Jordan News Agency (Petra), highlights several key developments tied to improving the country's human development indicators. Among them, the government has rolled out updated guidelines to healthcare providers focusing on maternal and child services at primary health centers, aiming to enhance care quality.In the healthcare sector, unified clinical protocols have been introduced for conditions like breast cancer, while work is underway to update guidelines for managing chronic diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and respiratory illnesses.On the education front, the Ministry of Education has taken stock of all initiatives and programs related to sustainable development education, including those run by the ministry itself, as well as those managed by partner organizations, as part of Jordan's national initiative for 2024.Additionally, the government secured UNESCO's approval to shift a project aimed at building capacity in local development directorates to be implemented directly by municipalities across the country. A series of workshops has already been held to support this transition.Efforts are also ongoing to review and align the various sub-indicators that feed into the Human Development Index, in coordination with relevant agencies, to ensure more targeted and impactful improvements.