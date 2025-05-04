403
Zelensky issues threat to world presidents before Moscow’s Victory Day celebrations
(MENAFN) Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky has cautioned that his government cannot ensure the safety of foreign dignitaries attending Russia’s Victory Day events in Moscow on May 9. He also dismissed Russia’s proposed temporary ceasefire during the celebrations as mere political theater.
Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier declared a unilateral three-day halt in military operations from May 8 to 10, citing humanitarian motives and suggesting the pause could open the door for direct peace talks with Ukraine. Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov framed the gesture as an opportunity for negotiations without preconditions. However, Ukraine has insisted on a full 30-day ceasefire instead.
Speaking at a press conference on Saturday, Zelensky reiterated that a brief truce lacked credibility and seriousness. “You can’t plan the end of a war in just two or three days,” he said, describing Putin’s move as performative rather than genuine.
Zelensky emphasized that Ukraine would agree to a ceasefire only if it lasted at least 30 days and both sides formally committed to it. He warned that the Victory Day event should not be used to rehabilitate Putin’s international image or ease his political isolation. “Either we are at war, or Putin is serious about peace – you can’t have both,” he said.
A previous 30-day truce, brokered by the US in March and aimed at halting attacks on energy infrastructure, was reportedly broken multiple times by Ukrainian forces, according to the Russian Defense Ministry.
While Moscow has expressed a willingness to negotiate peace, it has warned that short pauses without formal agreements only serve to let Western countries resupply Ukraine with weapons. Lavrov argued that Ukraine’s insistence on a longer truce highlights its weakening position on the battlefield.
Despite the tensions, the Kremlin has invited several world leaders to attend the Victory Day celebrations, including leaders from China, India, Brazil, Vietnam, Serbia, Slovakia, and Venezuela.
