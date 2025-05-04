Farah Khan Reunited With Her ‘2 Chinese Directors’ Courtesy ‘83’ Director Kabir Khan, His Wife

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) Choreographer-director Farah Khan recently had a reunion with her“2 Chinese directors”. Farah took to the Stories section of her Instagram recently, and shared a picture in which she could be seen in the company of Hong Kong-born filmmaker, Peter Chan, and Stanley Tong.

She wrote on the picture,“Reunion with my 2chinese directors peterchan (PerhapsLove) & Stanleytong(kungFu Yoga) thank u @minimathur @kabirkhankk for making this happen”.

The intimate party was hosted by director Kabir Khan and his wife Mini Mathur.

'Perhaps Love' was submitted by Hong Kong as its official entry for the 78th Academy Awards, and saw Farah serving as choreographer on the film. Farah also choreographed a song for Jackie Chan in the movie 'Kung Fu Yoga'.

Earlier, Farah reflected on her journey in Hindi cinema as she spoke about working with the next generation of stars. Farah revealed the emotional connection she shares with the children of some of the biggest stars she once worked with.

Speaking about choreographing Junaid Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, and Khushi Kapoor, daughter of the late actress Sridevi, Farah shared,“It was a surreal experience because literally, I think I was working with Aamir in 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' and after that Junaid was born. We all had gone to his house with Mansoor and everybody to congratulate him. Same with Sridevi also, I was quite close to her, Boney, and the whole Kapoor family. For me, it was very wonderful”.

She continued,“It just feels weird that I've been around for so long. I don't feel it. It's just that when I shoot with these guys, I realize that, oh my god, I started my career with Aamir and now I'm choreographing his son”.

Earlier, Farah celebrated her birthday this month in Mumbai. On the occasion, Bollywood couple Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha shared a joint post on their Instagram handles. The post showcases many heartwarming moments featuring them with Farah.

They wrote in the caption,“Happiest Birthday to our dearest @farahkhankunder ma'am. Wishing you only the best in life..We love you to the moon and back”.

The couple and Farah are known to be best of friends.