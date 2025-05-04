403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Serbian Leader Cuts US Trip Short Due to Health Status
(MENAFN) Serbian Leader Aleksandar Vucic suddenly terminated his journey to the United States and returned to Belgrade after becoming ill while in the state of Florida, according to Serbian authorities on Saturday.
According to his team, the president began experiencing discomfort following meetings with US Representative Claudia Tenney, former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, and several Serbian businesspeople based in the US.
Vucic communicated to Finance Minister Sinisa Mali and presidential media aide Suzana Vasiljevic that he was feeling unwell and immediately boarded the next available flight back to Serbia.
Dragan Dincic, a heart specialist who has been Vucic’s personal physician for the past decade, explained that the president endured intense chest discomfort and elevated blood pressure during his time in the US.
Although Vucic has dealt with similar symptoms before, Dincic remarked that this incident had some notable differences.
Dincic confirmed that the president's health is currently stable.
Mali further mentioned that Vucic has been released from medical care and is recuperating at his residence, with all planned appearances and responsibilities suspended.
According to his team, the president began experiencing discomfort following meetings with US Representative Claudia Tenney, former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, and several Serbian businesspeople based in the US.
Vucic communicated to Finance Minister Sinisa Mali and presidential media aide Suzana Vasiljevic that he was feeling unwell and immediately boarded the next available flight back to Serbia.
Dragan Dincic, a heart specialist who has been Vucic’s personal physician for the past decade, explained that the president endured intense chest discomfort and elevated blood pressure during his time in the US.
Although Vucic has dealt with similar symptoms before, Dincic remarked that this incident had some notable differences.
Dincic confirmed that the president's health is currently stable.
Mali further mentioned that Vucic has been released from medical care and is recuperating at his residence, with all planned appearances and responsibilities suspended.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment