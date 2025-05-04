403
Qatar Fires Back At Israeli Occupation's Provocative Statements Over Gaza
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) DOHA, May 4 (KUNA) -- The Qatari Foreign Minister on Sunday fired back at the Israeli occupation for provocative statements against Qatar and its positive role to end the Gaza Strip genocide.
Advisor to the Prime Minister and Foreign Ministry spokesman Dr. Majed Al-Ansari reflected in a statement to the Qatar News Agency (QNA) Qatar's firm rejection of the inflammatory remarks issued by the Israeli occupation Prime Minister's Office, describing them as lacking the most basic standards of political and moral responsibility.
He stated that portraying the continued aggression on Gaza as a defense of "civilization" echoes the rhetoric of evil regimes throughout history that have used false narratives to justify crimes against innocent civilians.
"Since the outbreak of the war on the Gaza Strip, the State of Qatar has worked in close coordination with its partners to support mediation efforts aimed at ending the fighting, protecting civilians, and securing the release of hostages and detainees," He affirmed.
Dr. Al-Ansari added, "A legitimate question must be raised: were no fewer than 138 hostages released through so-called 'just' military operations, or through the very mediation that is now being unjustly criticized and undermined?"
He further noted, "Meanwhile, the Palestinian people in Gaza are enduring one of the worst humanitarian catastrophes of modern times -- marked by a suffocating blockade, systematic starvation, denial of medicine and shelter, and the use of humanitarian aid as a tool of political coercion. Is this truly the model of 'civilization' being promoted?"
Dr. Al-Ansari emphasized that the State of Qatar's foreign policy "rooted in principle" was not at odds with its role as a credible and impartial mediator.
He affirmed that campaigns of distortion and political pressure would not deter Qatar from standing up for the rights of peoples and protecting civilians regardless of their background, just as it upholds international law without fragmentation or selectivity.
He added that the State of Qatar continued its close cooperation with both Egypt and the US to secure an immediate ceasefire, ensure the uninterrupted flow of humanitarian aid, and advance a just and lasting peace -- one grounded in justice and humanity, not in violence and double standards.
Dr. Al-Ansari reaffirmed the State of Qatar's unwavering belief that genuine peace cannot be achieved without a comprehensive and just settlement based on international legitimacy -- one that ends the occupation and guarantees the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, foremost among them the establishment of an independent state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital. (end)
