Jordan Ranks 123Rd On Global Gender Gap Report

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan ranked 123rd out of 146 countries in the Global Gender Gap Report for the first quarter of 2025.

In response to ongoing gender disparities, the Jordanian National Commission for Women and the technical team overseeing the Executive Programme for the Economic Modernisation Vision 2023–2025 have drafted preliminary standards for the proposed“Institutional Seal,” a certification aimed at promoting women's empowerment in both the public and private sectors.

The Ministry of Local Administration has formed an internal committee to review the list of permitted professions within municipalities, based on the National Guide for the Classification of Economic Establishments, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

The committee is also working to classify unlicensed home-based professions, in coordination with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply, with the aim of officially recognising and regulating them.

In a parallel effort, the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply has established a national technical team to support women-owned enterprises in accessing economic opportunities and expanding their market presence, Petra reported.

Additionally, the government has outlined a plan to form a national team to develop a strategy for transitioning from informal to formal employment, particularly for women.

To improve international data accuracy and transparency, Jordan has signed an agreement with the World Economic Forum to conduct an Executive Opinion Survey for 2025–2026.

Coordination is ongoing with relevant institutions to update national indicators on international platforms, including those of UNESCO and the International Labour Organisation (ILO), Petra reported.