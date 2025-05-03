Korsar Battalion Fighters Destroy Russian Armored Vehicles On Pokrovsk Front

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Operators of the Korsar strike UAV battalion of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade destroyed a multipurpose light armored towing vehicle (MT-LB), a truck, and an armored vehicle belonging to Russian forces on the Pokrovsk front.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Troops (OSGT), which also released a video footage of the operation.

"The operators of the Korsar strike UAV battalion tracked and accurately struck enemy armored vehicles with drones," the statement reads.

The Khortytsia OSGT specified that as a result, the enemy lost several pieces of equipment: an MT-LB armored towing vehicle, a Ural truck, and a combat armored vehicle were all destroyed.

