Korsar Battalion Fighters Destroy Russian Armored Vehicles On Pokrovsk Front
According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Troops (OSGT), which also released a video footage of the operation.
"The operators of the Korsar strike UAV battalion tracked and accurately struck enemy armored vehicles with drones," the statement reads.
The Khortytsia OSGT specified that as a result, the enemy lost several pieces of equipment: an MT-LB armored towing vehicle, a Ural truck, and a combat armored vehicle were all destroyed.Read also: DIU soldiers destroy Russian Su-30 using Magura marine drone strike
As previously reported by Ukrinform, fighters of the 5th Separate Assault Kyiv Brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces used drones to destroy a mortar, an ammunition depot, and Russian infantry hiding in a shelter on one of the key fronts.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment