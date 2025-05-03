Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Korsar Battalion Fighters Destroy Russian Armored Vehicles On Pokrovsk Front

Korsar Battalion Fighters Destroy Russian Armored Vehicles On Pokrovsk Front


2025-05-03 03:20:11
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Operators of the Korsar strike UAV battalion of the 38th Separate Marine Brigade destroyed a multipurpose light armored towing vehicle (MT-LB), a truck, and an armored vehicle belonging to Russian forces on the Pokrovsk front.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by the Khortytsia Operational Strategic Group of Troops (OSGT), which also released a video footage of the operation.

"The operators of the Korsar strike UAV battalion tracked and accurately struck enemy armored vehicles with drones," the statement reads.

The Khortytsia OSGT specified that as a result, the enemy lost several pieces of equipment: an MT-LB armored towing vehicle, a Ural truck, and a combat armored vehicle were all destroyed.

Read also: DIU soldiers destroy Russian Su-30 using Magura marine drone strike

As previously reported by Ukrinform, fighters of the 5th Separate Assault Kyiv Brigade of the Ukrainian Ground Forces used drones to destroy a mortar, an ammunition depot, and Russian infantry hiding in a shelter on one of the key fronts.

