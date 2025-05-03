Techman Robot, CSBC And AMET Partner To Develop AI-Powered Welding Robots For Shipbuilding

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Techman Robotics, CSBC and AMET to jointly develop welding solutions for shipbuilding

May 3, 2025 by Mark Allinson

Taiwan's leading collaborative robot manufacturer Techman Robot , Taiwan's largest shipbuilding company Taiwan International Shipbuilding (CSBC), and the US leader in smart welding technology AMET, have officially signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

The three parties will work together to develop robots that are more suitable for shipbuilding environments, promote the intelligent transformation of the shipbuilding industry, and improve welding efficiency and quality.

A new era of smart welding

Techman Robot says it is“committed to providing intelligent welding solutions”. Currently, its TM AI collaborative welding robots have been widely used in shipbuilding, large steel structure welding of airport terminals, and offshore wind power and other high-precision demand fields, helping the industry to cope with the challenge of global shortage of welding technical talents.

This time, the three parties have joined hands with AMET and CSBC, combining AMET's profound technical and market experience in heavy industries such as aerospace, shipbuilding, energy and automobiles, and CSIC's rich practical experience and application scenarios in the shipbuilding industry.

They will further expand the global automated AI welding market, promote the application of a new generation of intelligent collaborative welding technology, and enhance the intelligent development of the shipbuilding industry.

Empowering shipbuilding

CSBC is the largest shipbuilding company in Taiwan. In the future, the small welding robots jointly developed by the three parties will focus on welding applications for large bulk carriers and large container ships, and improve the production efficiency and welding quality of the shipbuilding industry through intelligent welding technology.

At the same time, the introduction of this technology will help shorten production time, reduce labor costs, and enhance the competitiveness of Taiwan's shipbuilding industry in the international market.

Smart manufacturing in Taiwan

The strategic alliance between Techman Robotics, CSBC and AMET has been successfully advanced. We would also like to express our special thanks to the Industrial Development Agency and the Department of Technology of the Ministry of Economic Affairs for their long-term promotion of the smart manufacturing industry, providing key resources for corporate innovation and development, and promoting technological upgrades and enhancing international competitiveness.

In the future, we look forward to continuing to work closely with the Ministry of Economic Affairs to jointly promote the development of Taiwan's industries.

Techman Robotics, CSBC and AMET combine the three parties' technical and market advantages to continuously deepen the application of smart welding solutions, create a more efficient and safer smart manufacturing environment, jointly promote industrial upgrading and expand the global market.