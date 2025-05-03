Amid Tensions, India Bans Imports From Pakistan

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): India announced on Saturday a complete ban on imports from Pakistan, effectively halting trade with the neighbour.

The decision comes amid heightening tensions between the South Asian rivals in the wake of a deadly attack in India-administered Jammu and Kashmir.

In a notification, India's Ministry of Commerce and Industry also banned the transit of all goods originating in Pakistan, regardless of their import status.

Cited by Asian News International (ANI), the notification said import from Pakistan and transit of all goods from there would be prohibited until further orders.

“This restriction is imposed in the interest of national security and public policy. Any exception to this prohibition shall require prior approval of the government of India,” the ministry added.

After the Pahalgam attack that killed 26 people, India shut down the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspended the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme for Pakistanis and slashed the number of officers at high commissions on both sides.

New Delhi has also unilaterally suspended the Indus Water Treaty signed in 1960, a move denounced by Islamabad, which has suggested an international investigation into the attack.

On May 1, Pakistan allowed 150 stranded Afghan trucks carrying goods for India to cross the Wagah border.

PAN Monitor