Australia Begins Ballot Tally in National Elections
(MENAFN) Australia started counting votes on Saturday as millions of citizens participated in the selection of a new administration.
According to the media, voting concluded in both the eastern and western parts of the country.
Because of Australia's three distinct time zones, polling stations shut earlier in the eastern regions.
Voting kicked off at 8 a.m. local time (2200 GMT Friday), with over 18 million Australians enrolled to vote, as per the nation's mandatory voting policy.
With about 5 percent of ballots reviewed, Premier Anthony Albanese's Labor Party currently holds an advantage over the Coalition as eastern votes are being tallied.
The center-left Labor Party, under the leadership of Albanese, is aiming for a second term after narrowly winning the 2022 election.
Their chief opponent is the center-right Liberal-National Coalition, now headed by Peter Dutton.
If neither alliance wins at least 76 seats in the 150-member House of Representatives, Australia could once again face a minority administration, last seen in 2010.
Additionally, half of the 76 seats in the Senate are being contested.
Economic concerns have largely driven the campaign, with price inflation, increased cost of living, and housing accessibility at the forefront.
