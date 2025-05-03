403
India Freezes Trade, Mail, Maritime Links with Pakistan
(MENAFN) India declared on Saturday that it is freezing imports, postal services, and sea transport links with Pakistan due to the heightened friction between the two neighboring South Asian countries following the April 22 incident in Kashmir, which resulted in 26 fatalities, based on an official notice released in New Delhi.
“Direct or indirect import or transit of all goods originating in or exported from Pakistan, whether or not freely importable or otherwise permitted, shall be prohibited with immediate effect, until further order,” the statement from India’s Ministry of Commerce, issued late Friday, specified.
The document confirmed that the restrictions are to be enforced at once.
“Restriction is imposed in the interest of national security and public policy,” it further mentioned.
Pakistan had already suspended trade activities with India prior to this announcement.
Additionally, India declared a stoppage of all kinds of mail and packages arriving from Pakistan through both air and land channels.
It also banned entry of vessels flying the Pakistani flag into Indian docks.
Conversely, Indian ships will no longer be allowed to anchor at Pakistani harbors.
These recent measures by New Delhi reflect the escalated strain between the nuclear-capable rivals following last month's assault at the Pahalgam vacation spot located in the Indian-controlled region of Kashmir.
India attributed the attack to Pakistan, citing “cross border links.”
Pakistan rejected the claim and suggested an impartial investigation overseen by a neutral third party.
