WhatsApp Reaches Over 3 Billion Users
(MENAFN) Meta's communication platform WhatsApp now boasts more than 3 billion active users each month, as revealed by CEO Mark Zuckerberg during the company’s Q1 earnings call on Wednesday.
After reaching the milestone of 2 billion monthly active users in 2020, WhatsApp has now joined a small group of platforms – with Facebook, also owned by Meta, among them – that have crossed the 3 billion user threshold.
Due to this massive audience, WhatsApp plays a pivotal role in Meta’s operations, especially as the firm intensifies its focus on artificial intelligence initiatives.
Meta identifies WhatsApp as one of its most significant avenues for delivering AI-driven services.
“We see people engage with Meta AI from several different entry points. WhatsApp continues to see the strongest Meta AI usage across our family of apps,” Meta’s CFO, Susan Li, noted during the call.
Zuckerberg emphasized that while WhatsApp offers straightforward access to AI functions, Meta has needed to implement a distinct approach to promote AI tool usage in regions like the United States, where many individuals still rely on conventional SMS apps.
“We hope to become the leader over time (in the US messaging market), but we’re in a different position there than we are in most of the rest of the world on WhatsApp," he stated.
