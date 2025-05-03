Kotak Mahindra Bank’S Net Profit Declines 7.5 Pc In Q4 FY25, NII Up 9 Pc

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 3 (IANS) Kotak Mahindra Bank on Saturday reported 7.56 per cent drop in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 4,933 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, from Rs 5,337 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year (FY24).

Kotak Securities saw its standalone PAT declining at Rs 348 crore in Q4 FY25, down 7.9 per cent from Rs 378 crore in the year-ago quarter, as per its stock exchange filing.

Net interest income (NII) for FY25 increased to Rs 28,342 crore, from Rs 25,993 crore in FY24, up 9 per cent and for Q4 FY25, it increased to Rs 7,284 crore, from Rs 6,909 crore in Q4 FY24, up 5 per cent YoY.

Operating profit for FY25 increased to Rs 21,006 crore from Rs 19,587 crore in FY24, and for Q4 FY25, it stood at Rs 5,472 crore (Rs 5,462 crore in Q4 FY24).

As per its filing, consolidated customer assets which comprises advances and credit substitutes grew to Rs 537,860 crore in FY25 from Rs 479,169 crore (year-on-year), up 12 per cent.

Total assets under management grew to Rs 669,885 crore, up 20 per cent from Rs 560,140 crore. The domestic mutual fund Equity AUM increased by 27 per cent YoY to Rs 313,084 crore (as at March 31, 2025).

The board has recommended a dividend of Rs 2.50 per equity share having face value of Rs 5, for the year ended March 31, 2025, subject to approval of shareholders.

According to the bank, its average total deposits grew to Rs 468,486 crore for Q4 compared to Rs 408,321 crore for the year-ago quarter which is up 15 per cent.

Average total deposits for FY25 grew at 16 per cent and credit to deposit ratio stood at 85.5 per cent. The bank had 5.3 crore customers (as on March 31, 2025).