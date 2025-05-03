SOAR MUSIC Unveils Ambitious Plan To Nurture Colombian Talent

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

SOAR MUSIC, a prominent global music services company, has announced its strategic entry into the Colombian market in 2025, aiming to foster a comprehensive career incubation ecosystem for Latin American music creators.

The initiative seeks to empower local artists by integrating digital recruitment, offline incubation, and professional training. By collaborating with government agencies, music institutions, technology platforms, and non-profit organizations, SOAR MUSIC intends to establish an innovative ecosystem that supports the sustained prosperity of Colombia's-and Latin America's-music industry.

Colombia's music scene has witnessed significant growth, with Bogotá emerging as a hub for creative industries. The government's investment in infrastructure, such as the AI center operated by SENA, underscores the country's commitment to fostering innovation. SOAR MUSIC's entry aligns with this vision, aiming to contribute to the development of the local music ecosystem.

The company's approach includes recruiting and supporting local music creators through its digital platform, while also establishing an offline incubation program. This dual strategy is designed to provide artists with the necessary tools and resources to thrive in the competitive music industry.

