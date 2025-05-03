This Is What Geeta Kapur Has To Say About Reality Shows Being Scripted Or Not

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, May 3 (IANS) Choreographer and show judge Geeta Kapur has opened up about reality shows on television being scripted or not and said that if it was“acting,” she would have been doing something else.

Geeta was a guest on Bharti Singh and Harssh Limbachiyaa's podcast, where they talked about how people think reality shows are scripted.

Bharti asked if earlier people would fight and walk out if that is true or not. Geeta said,“It's still true even today. I don't lie. You can't force yourself to cry. If we were just acting, we would be doing something else.”

“A lot of people ask how real reality shows are. And when these guests come, and they leave crying, saying,“We thought these things were scripted...” Yes, some small parts are scripted.”

Geeta then cited an example of Bigg Boss, a controversial reality show, which has 24x7 vigilance over contestants through cameras.

“But a show that runs 24 hours a day with cameras watching-how much of that can really be acting?” she added.

Harssh then said that if a participant has come on a dance show, the story behind his life needs to be structured and then shown on television.

Geeta added,“As a writer, you would understand this. And the credit should go to the writers who grasp this truth. No matter how much we claim we only want to see the dance, we're always curious about the person's story. We're all voyeurs in our own way.”

She went on to speak about Mithun Chakraborty, who has been a Grand Master of Dance India Dance Li'l Masters.

Talking about the“Disco Dancer,” Geeta said,“We used to go to Kolkata for auditions, and the best thing there was meeting Dada. Mithun Da would come to meet us. He has such a charming personality.

"Only television can do this-bring you face-to-face with people you grew up watching. They're superstars, and you never imagine you'll ever get to meet them... and then you do. I even got a chance to flirt with Dada!"