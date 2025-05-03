403
WhatsApp's Expansive Reach Drives Meta's AI Innovation
(MENAFN) Meta's popular messaging platform, WhatsApp, has now reached a staggering milestone of over 3 billion monthly active users, announced CEO Mark Zuckerberg during the company's recent first-quarter earnings call. This achievement places WhatsApp in an elite group of services, alongside Meta's own Facebook, to have surpassed this massive user base, having previously hit the 2 billion mark in 2020.
This extensive user network positions WhatsApp as a crucial asset for Meta, especially as the tech giant heavily invests in its artificial intelligence initiatives. The company views the messaging app as a primary avenue for distributing its AI-powered services.
“We see people engage with Meta AI from several different entry points. WhatsApp continues to see the strongest Meta AI usage across our family of apps,” confirmed Meta's CFO, Susan Li, during the same call.
Zuckerberg explained that while WhatsApp provides easy access to AI features globally, Meta is employing a different strategy to boost AI adoption in markets like the US. In these regions, users predominantly rely on standard pre-installed messaging apps for communication.
“We hope to become the leader over time (in the US messaging market), but we’re in a different position there than we are in most of the rest of the world on WhatsApp," Zuckerberg stated. He further elaborated, "So I think that the Meta AI app as a stand-alone is going to be particularly important in the United States to establish leadership in – as the main personal AI that people use. But we’re going to keep on advancing the experiences across the board in all of these different areas.”
Meta also highlighted the growing success of WhatsApp Business, the platform's dedicated offering for businesses. According to the company, this commercial arm played a significant role in contributing to the $510 million in revenue generated by Meta's suite of apps.
