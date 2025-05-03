Goa Stampede: 'Some People Spreading Rumours...,' Here's What North Goa SP Said About Accident Watch

MENAFN - Live Mint) At least six people lost their lives and 55 others were injured in a stampede at a temple in Goa, where hundreds of Hindu devotees had gathered, a police official reported on Saturday.

The stampede occurred on Friday night during the annual Lairai Devi Jatra at the Shirgao temple in Goa's Shirgao village, a festival renowned for its traditional fire-walking rituals. The tragic incident led to six fatalities and left more than 50 people injured.

What caused Goa stampede?

According to a report by NDTV, around 4-4:30 am, a sudden surge in the crowd occurred during the midnight ritual of 'Agni Divya,' causing panic and chaos as devotees scrambled to escape, according to eyewitnesses.

Initial reports indicate that overcrowding and a lack of crowd control measures may have contributed to the rush. Chief Minister Pramod Sawant mentioned that a sudden electric shock is believed to have triggered the panic, though the exact cause is still unclear.

Speaking on the Shirgao stampede, North Goa SP Akshat Kaushal said that the police are still trying to determine the exact cause of the incident.

The biggest challenge for us was to peacefully vacate more than 50,000 people.

He told ANI,“However, we have been told that the stampede might have happened due to some people spreading rumours... The biggest challenge for us was to peacefully vacate more than 50,000 people who were inside the temple for the (Larai) Zatra. Around 400 police personnel were deployed here for the Zatra. This is the first time something like this has happened on this occasion.”

Goa CM Pramod Sawant orders inquiry

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced an inquiry into the Sree Lairai Devi Temple stampede, PTI reported. Sawant also visited the Goa Medical College (GMC), where some injured persons in the Shirgao stampede are being treated.

Talking to reporters at the site, Sawant said,“I have asked for a detailed inquiry into the incident. We will make the report public.”

Speaking about the incident, Pramod Sawant said,“Six people died in the stampede, and over 50 people have been injured. After getting the information, I went to the spot. The injured are being treated in the hospital...More than 50,000 people participate in the Jatra every year. This is an unfortunate incident. PM Modi called me and enquired about the incident. He also assured to provide assistance from the Centre.”

He said precautions would be taken in the future for all temple festivals in the state to prevent such incidents.

PMO monitoring Goa stampede situation

On Saturday, BJP's Goa unit president Damodar Naik stated that the Prime Minister's Office is personally overseeing the situation following the stampede at a temple.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered condolences to the affected families and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured. In a post, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) wrote,“Saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede in Shirgao, Goa. Condolences to those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. The local administration is assisting those affected.”

Earlier in the day, Sawant tweeted that he had received a call from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who offered his full support.

(This is a developing story)



