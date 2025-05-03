Trump, Ivanka's Son Theo Recreate Iconic Kennedy Photo At Oval Office Netizens Say 'Don't Try Hard To Have A Legacy'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Ivanka, daughter of US President Donald Trump, shared a photo where Trump in his“Make America Great Again” cap and her 8-year-old son Theo can be seen in a photo apparently inspired from John Kennedy and his son, John Jr., which was taken by Look magazine in 1963. It became a famous historic moment of the Kennedy family.

Reactions on social media came quick and divided.

Netizens react

One of the users said,“Doesn't have to try hard to have a legacy-it just comes naturally and will claim him as another addition to Mt. Rushmore!” Another humorously stated,“Trump is hiding kids in his oval office????”, third stated,“You can't recreate an historic picture that happened naturally, directing the boy to do that won't make a cover unless you pay the bribe.”“You staged a photo to try to look like the spontaneous one taken during the Kennedy admin,” commented the fourth.

whereas, some praised, stating,“Love this ! Cool picture !”,“Love the pic. Especially the old black & white!”“That's a great picture!! I enjoying watching your father-in-law be a grandpa.”“I bet people in the future will talk way more about Trump than Kennedy” were some other remarks made.

The photo was taken at a well-known Resolute Desk in the Oval Office, a piece rich in legacy. Gifted to President Rutherford B. Hayes by Queen Victoria in 1880, the desk has been used by nearly every U.S. president since, except for Lyndon B. Johnson, Richard Nixon, and Gerald Ford, according to the White House Historical Association, reports said.

Who was John Kennedy?

John Kennedy, also known as JFK, the 35th US President, served from 1961 until his assassination in 1963. Kennedy was the first Roman Catholic and youngest person elected president at 43 years. He was a member of the Democratic Party.