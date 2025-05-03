403
South Korea's Lee Jae-myung Pledges to Forge "Mutual Trust" with North Korea
(MENAFN) South Korea's leading presidential candidate, Lee Jae-myung, has vowed to rebuild "mutual trust" with North Korea, outlining a plan to restore key inter-Korean agreements and ease border tensions. This pledge comes as South Korea prepares for snap presidential elections on June 3rd, following the removal of former President Yoon Suk Yeol.
Lee, the Democratic Party's nominee, aims to reverse the confrontational stance of the previous administration, which had declared intentions to dismantle the Pyongyang regime and void inter-Korean pacts. These actions prompted North Korea to label South Korea a "hostile nation" and disregard constitutional mandates for unification.
"We will establish a joint inter-Korean military committee and restore communication channels to stably manage inter-Korean risks, including military tensions," Lee stated on Facebook. "We will seek to resume inter-Korean exchanges and rebuild mutual trust."
His election manifesto also includes transforming the border region into a special economic zone for peace, emphasizing that Korean Peninsula stability is crucial for South Korea's security and economic prosperity. This announcement followed his visits to Gyeonggi and Gangwon provinces, both bordering North Korea.
Simultaneously, the Democratic Party, holding a parliamentary majority, is pushing to amend criminal laws. These proposed changes would suspend any criminal trial of a sitting president. This development arises as Lee faces potential legal challenges stemming from alleged electoral fraud, with a Supreme Court decision pending following a recent not-guilty verdict in a lower court.
Despite these legal hurdles, Lee maintains a substantial lead in pre-election polls.
Meanwhile, acting President Lee Ju-ho has emphasized the need for transparent and fair electoral management. His appointment follows the resignations of former acting President Han Duck-soo and Deputy Prime Minister Choi Sang-mok, the latter facing an impeachment motion from the Democratic Party.
