AIDA-2025 Commences With Experts And Specialists Discussing A Range Of Subjects Pertaining To The Treatment Of Skin Diseases, Cosmetic Surgery

MENAFN - Dubai PR Network)

The 11th edition of the International Conference in Dermatology and Aesthetics (AIDA) has commenced in Abu Dhabi, with experts and specialists deliberating a range of subjects pertaining to the treatment of skin diseases, cosmetic surgery, the utilisation of lasers, and the employment of artificial intelligence and the industrial revolution to furnish optimal treatment methodologies.

The first day of the conference saw a significant turnout and notable participation from specialists and experts in dermatology. It is further receiving support and sponsorship from the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi, and featuring distinguished participation from dermatology, cosmetic, and laser associations from the GCC countries, the Middle East, and prestigious international institutions.

In his opening remarks at the conference, Dr. Khaled Othman, Consultant Dermatology-Founder and Conference President, highlighted the UAE's commitment to the healthcare sector, emphasising the importance placed on its development. He noted the efforts made to establish advanced healthcare infrastructure and the encouragement of the construction of large healthcare facilities equipped with cutting-edge technology. These facilities are overseen and managed by distinguished professionals from the UAE and around the world.

The inaugural day of the conference and the associated workshops were dedicated to deliberations concerning contemporary advancements in dermatology, cosmetic medicine, and anti-aging medicine. In addition, the exploration of novel and sophisticated treatments for various dermatological conditions was undertaken. This exploration encompassed the implementation of optimal evidence-based strategies and practices, the integration of acquired knowledge into patient care and treatment, and the assessment of diverse treatment options that contribute to the evolution of clinical practices and the enhancement of healthcare quality.

During the course of today's sessions, a number of experts and specialists delivered presentations on the latest developments in the treatment of vitiligo, psoriasis, chronic hand eczema, radiofrequency microneedling, the use of lasers in treating hair loss, and long-pulse laser treatment of acne scars.

The discourse further encompassed an examination of the optimal facial structure and contouring methodologies advocated by the Society of Plastic Surgeons, in addition to contemporary advancements in treatment modalities for alopecia areata, atopic dermatitis, and laser scar treatment.

On the first day of the conference, a workshop was held, during which specialist doctors were trained on safe filler injections. Fillers represent a non-surgical cosmetic procedure that is employed for the purpose of enhancing the appearance of the skin, with a particular focus on the facial area. These treatments are utilised as an alternative to certain surgical cosmetic procedures, with the objective of diminishing wrinkles and enhancing their aesthetic appeal, symmetrising facial features, and reducing fine lines that may manifest around the lips or nose

Dr. Meera Al Adawi, Conference Vice President, Dermatology Consultant at Sheikh Khalifa Medical City (SKMC), part of the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), has stated that AIDA this year has attracted a group of elite specialists from around the world. These specialists are set to provide a blend of inspiration, knowledge exchange, and pioneering ideas that shape the features of dermatology and cosmetic medicine in the UAE, the Middle East, and the world.

She further said that a distinguished programme has been meticulously prepared for the conference, encompassing workshops and competitions for resident physicians from the UAE and other GCC countries. The primary objective of this programme is to qualify the participants, refine their skills, and augment their expertise in their respective specializations in dermatology and cosmetic medicine.

Dr. Fatima Hassan Al Marzouqi, Scientific Committee Chair, Consultant Dermatologist, and Head of Dermatology Department at Zayed Military Hospital, said that the conference serves as a valuable platform for networking and establishing professional relationships, with the objective of propelling innovation in the domains of dermatology and aesthetic medicine. This, in turn, is expected to contribute to the enhancement of patient care and the attainment of higher treatment standards.

She further said that the conference's scientific committees have meticulously crafted a diverse array of interactive activities to enhance the conference experience for participants. These activities encompass practical workshops, expert meeting sessions, keynote presentations, case studies, live demonstrations, and research summaries focusing on dermatology and aesthetics.

In the meantime, Dr. Huda Rajab Ali, Scientific Committee Co-Chair, Chair of Dermatology Department, AHS-SEHA, Abu Dhabi, said that the conference represents the optimal occasion for dermatologists and plastic surgeons to acquire knowledge regarding the most recent treatment methods on a global scale. Lectures delivered by international experts and specialists will provide unparalleled knowledge, with participation of 60 experts and specialists from the UAE and from various other countries worldwide. The participants will have the opportunity to benefit from the experiences and insights of the speakers, she added.

The conference will also feature the AIDA Exhibition, which will showcase the latest technologies and devices used in the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases, laser therapy, and cosmetic treatments. These devices and technologies are being showcased for the first time in the region for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases and cosmetic treatments. This year's exhibition will comprise approximately 25 exhibiting companies, who will present the latest devices and medical equipment related to dermatology, cosmetics and lasers.

The conference will continue in the capital city of Abu Dhabi until May 4, 2025.