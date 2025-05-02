Jushi Holdings Inc. Updates Call Time To 4:00 P.M. Eastern Time To Report First Quarter 2025 Financial Results On May 8, 2025
|Event:
|First Quarter 2025 Financial Results Conference Call
|Date:
|Thursday, May 8, 2025
|Time:
|4:00 p.m. Eastern Time
|Live Call:
|1-844-826-3033 (U.S. & Canada Toll-Free)
|Conference ID
|10197772
|Webcast:
|Register
For interested individuals unable to join the conference call, a webcast of the call will be available until June 8, 2025 and can be accessed via webcast on Jushi's Investor Relations website .
About Jushi Holdings Inc.
We are a vertically integrated cannabis company led by an industry-leading management team. Jushi is focused on building a multi-state portfolio of branded cannabis assets through opportunistic acquisitions, distressed workouts, and competitive applications. Jushi strives to maximize shareholder value while delivering high-quality products across all levels of the cannabis ecosystem. For more information, visit jushico.com or our social media channels, Instagram , Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .
For further information, please contact:
Jushi Investor Relations
561-617-9100
