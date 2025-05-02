Ukraine Facing Potential Threat From Planned Military Drills In Belarus SBGS

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Planned Russian military exercises in Belarus this summer may pose a potential threat to Ukraine.

According to Ukrinform, Andrii Demchenko, Spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said this while speaking in a televised interview.

Demchenko noted that while there are currently no Russian military formations near Ukraine's border with Belarus that would pose an immediate threat, the announced exercises involving Russian forces on Belarusian territory raise concerns.

“Although this direction remains threatening for us, no Russian grouping has yet formed or is in the process of forming near our border from the Belarusian side. However, the exercises announced by Belarus and Russia - some of which will take place on Belarusian territory and may involve Russian units - pose a risk for Ukraine, and the threat level will increase during that period,” said Demchenko.

He emphasized that Ukraine's Defense Forces are closely monitoring developments within Belarus and any movement of Russian military units there.

“Our task is to strengthen our defensive capabilities and keep a close eye on the situation both along the Belarusian border and deeper into the country's territory, especially if Russian units are relocated there,” he added.

Earlier, the Border Guard Service assured that Ukraine would be aware in advance of any Russian troop movements into Belarus.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated in an interview with NBC that following the joint drills with Belarus this summer, the Russian military could potentially attack NATO countries.