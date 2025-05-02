Nemesis Regiment Of Unmanned Systems Destroyed Hundred Russian Tanks In Year

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Operators of the 412th separate regiment of unmanned systems Nemesis destroyed one hundred tanks of the Russian army during a year of combat operations.

This was reported to Ukrinform by the regiment.

The unit destroyed most of the enemy armored vehicles in the Starobilsk sector, burning 28 Russian tanks in this area alone.

Nemesis inflicted the greatest losses on the invaders last winter and fall, especially in November 2024 and February this year.

According to Artem Bielenkov, the regiment's chief of staff, night bombers drove Russian equipment 20 kilometers from the front line back in 2023-2024.

“We also feel that there is less equipment, they do not have time to cover the losses with production and repairs,” he said.

The cost of one Russian tank , depending on the modification, ranges from USD 2 million to USD 4.3 million, the regiment noted. The cost of a Ukrainian drone used by Nemesis to destroy a target is about 25,000 dollars.

“We work on the most valuable types of enemy equipment - we give priority to air defense systems, electronic warfare, self-propelled artillery, armored vehicles and other firepower. Anti-aircraft systems stand apart on this list, for example, Buk-M3 costs USD 45 million. The destruction of such a target is a separate holiday,” Belenkov adds.

The Nemesis regiment was created in early 2024. In December of the same year, it was reorganized and a new large-scale recruitment was announced.

This unit specializes in the search and destruction of valuable military equipment, headquarters, and complex positions of the Russian army 40 kilometers inland and beyond. The unit has destroyed and damaged more than USD 1 billion worth of Russian equipment, including four Buk anti-aircraft missile systems of various modifications, more than ten Tor and Osa systems, and the first North Korean self-propelled artillery system, Koksan, shot down by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

As Ukrinform reported, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Russian troops have lost a total of 10,741 tanks in Ukraine.

Photo: 128th Separate Mechanized Brigade, illustrative