Islamabad To Get Electric Tram Service

MENAFN - AzerNews) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has initiated plans to introduce an electric tram system in Islamabad as part of broader efforts to modernise and green the city's public transport infrastructure,reports, citing Tribune.

CDA Chairman Mohammad Ali Randhawa confirmed the development following a meeting with officials from the National Radio Telecommunication Corporation (NRTC) on Thursday.

He said that the authority has approved a feasibility study for the electric tram project, in line with directives from the Prime Minister and the Interior Minister.

“Electric buses are already operational. Now we are moving toward electric trams,” Randhawa said.“A feasibility study will help us take the next step.”

According to a CDA press release, the meeting focused on operationalizing Soft Wheel Electric Trams and enhancing the existing electric feeder bus network.

Randhawa directed the relevant departments to finalise the study to enable the tram service to run along Islamabad's busiest corridors.

Sources said that a Chinese consultancy firm is likely to be brought on board to conduct the study. Four routes are initially under consideration, including one from Rawat to Faisal Mosque via the Expressway, and another from Jinnah Square to Islamabad International Airport via Srinagar Highway.