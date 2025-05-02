403
Japan, Canada Pms Discuss US Tariffs Impact
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, May 2 (KUNA) - Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his Canadian counterpart Mark Carney on Friday discussed a wide range of economic issues, taking into account the impact of the US tariff measures on the global economy and multilateral trade system, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.
During their 30-minute phone talks, Ishiba congratulated Carney on his victory in Canada's general.
Ishiba said he would like to cooperate with Carney for partnering between Japan and Canada as well as within the Group of Seven (G-7) amidst continuing severe international environment, according to a statement released from the ministry.
Carney is the chair of the G-7 Summit this year, which consists of Britain, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Japan and the US.
Ishiba expressed hope to strengthen the Japan-Canada strategic partnership in the Indo-Pacific region. The two leaders also exchanged their views on the situation in the East Asia.
In addition, Ishiba said the LNG Canada is an important project for the energy security of the Indo-Pacific region including Japan, whose production of LNG will commence this year and sought Canada's continued support for the project. (end)
