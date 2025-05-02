MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Emirates is hiring 1,500 pilots over the next two years to fly Boeing and Airbus widebody aircraft. Recruiting will take place during roadshows in more than 40 cities around the world, including São Paulo, on June 26 and 27 of this year.

The Dubai, United Arab Emirates-based airline said on Thursday (1) it will hire pilots to fly aircraft in its 261-strong fleet as well as units yet to be deployed, including Airbus A380s (the largest passenger aircraft in existence) and A350s as well as Boeing 777s.

Four kinds of positions are open: direct entry captain, accelerated command, first officer, and non-type rated first officer. Pilot roadshows have already been held in Italy. Upcoming events will take place in Norway, Finland, Sweden, Mexico, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, and Argentina, with further pilot roadshows slated for Europe and then Asia.

Emirates pilots and crew are based out of Dubai. Benefits include 42 days of annual leave, ticket discounts for friends and family, gated community housing, life and health insurance, etc. Click here to find out more.

Three recruitment sessions will take place in São Paulo, at 10:00 am and 1 pm on June 26, and at 10:00 am on June 27. Click here to apply.

Translated by Gabriel Pomerancblum

Read more:

Etihad should be back in Brazil in 2026





Supplied

The post Emirates to recruit 1,500 pilots appeared first on ANBA News Agency .