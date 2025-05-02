Beacon Communications LLC Completes Acquisition Of All State Communications, Expanding Operations Across The Upper Midwest

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "The integration of All State Communications into the Beacon family marks a significant milestone in our expansion strategy," said Brad Walsh, CEO of Beacon Communications. "All State's reputation for excellence and innovation aligns perfectly with our mission to provide comprehensive communication solutions. Together, we are poised to offer unparalleled services to our clients in Minnesota, Wisconsin, the Dakotas, and beyond."

Since 1998, All State Communications has been a reliable provider of innovative communication and security solutions throughout Minnesota and the surrounding region, catering to the specific needs of its clients. With Beacon's acquisition of All State, both companies can now combine their expertise, offering a broader range of advanced technologies and services to each other's client bases.

This acquisition follows Beacon's recent expansion efforts, including the opening of a new office in Utah in October 2023 and acquiring Thompson Engineering in 2024, aimed at supporting long-standing customers and extending services throughout the central and western United States.

With this acquisition, Beacon Communications continues its trajectory of growth, now serving more clients across the U.S. with enhanced capabilities and a broader range of services.

About Beacon Communications

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Littleton, Colorado, Beacon Communications is a national leader in mission critical communications and security solutions, serving clients across the United States. We specialize in delivering custom technology solutions from design and engineering to installation and managed services for the industry's most advanced electronic communication, nurse call, access control, intercom systems, infant protection, RTLS, AV, and security systems. We focus on helping healthcare, government, education, commercial, energy, and infrastructure organizations operate more safely and efficiently. We also provide staff training and 24/7 customer support due to the critical nature of the facilities and staff we serve – and the constantly evolving world of technological solutions and integrations.

