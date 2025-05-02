Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Powerfleet To Attend The 20Th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference


2025-05-02 08:08:03
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerfleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIOT ) today announced that management is scheduled to attend the 20th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer 1x1 Conference on Thursday, May 8th to meet with investors to discuss how Powerfleet is enacting meaningful business change through effective data insights for its customers and underpinning their digital transformations.

ABOUT POWERFLEET
Powerfleet (Nasdaq: AIOT ) is a global leader in AI-powered data solutions that optimize mobile asset performance, safety, and sustainability. Powerfleet Unity's cloud-based applications leverage advanced AI, machine learning, and IoT connectivity to provide mission-critical insights across industrial, logistics, and transportation sectors. Serving 48,000 customers across 120 countries, Powerfleet empowers businesses with data-driven intelligence to enhance safety, efficiency, and workforce productivity. For more information, visit .

Powerfleet Investor Contacts
 Carolyn Capaccio and Jody Burfening
Alliance Advisors IR
[email protected]

Powerfleet Media Contact
 Jonathan Bates
[email protected]
+44 7921 242 892

SOURCE Powerfleet

