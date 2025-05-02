Powerfleet To Attend The 20Th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer Conference

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Powerfleet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AIOT ) today announced that management is scheduled to attend the 20th Annual Needham Technology, Media, & Consumer 1x1 Conference on Thursday, May 8th to meet with investors to discuss how Powerfleet is enacting meaningful business change through effective data insights for its customers and underpinning their digital transformations.

ABOUT POWERFLEET

Powerfleet (Nasdaq: AIOT ) is a global leader in AI-powered data solutions that optimize mobile asset performance, safety, and sustainability. Powerfleet Unity's cloud-based applications leverage advanced AI, machine learning, and IoT connectivity to provide mission-critical insights across industrial, logistics, and transportation sectors. Serving 48,000 customers across 120 countries, Powerfleet empowers businesses with data-driven intelligence to enhance safety, efficiency, and workforce productivity. For more information, visit .

Powerfleet Investor Contacts

Carolyn Capaccio and Jody Burfening

Alliance Advisors IR

[email protected]

Powerfleet Media Contact

Jonathan Bates

[email protected]

+44 7921 242 892

SOURCE Powerfleet

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED