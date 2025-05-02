403
Singapore To Hold 14Th General Elections For New PM After Two Decades
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdullah Bugis
KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 (KUNA) -- Singaporean voters are set to head to the polls on Saturday to elect members of the country's 14th Parliament in a general election seen as the first public test for Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who assumed office in May 2024, succeeding Lee Hsien Loong after two decades in power.
According to Singapore's Elections Department, the 2025 general elections will determine 97 parliamentary seats distributed across 33 constituencies, 18 group representation constituencies and 15 single-member constituencies, under an electoral system designed to ensure multiracial representation through group listings.
The number of registered voters stands at approximately 2.758 million, accounting for around 82.4 percent of the total population.
The parliament was officially dissolved on April 15, 2025, through a presidential decree issued by President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. The ruling People's Action Party (PAP) is contesting all seats, facing competition from key opposition parties including the Workers' Party, the Progress Singapore Party, and the Singapore Democratic Party.
A poll conducted by YouGov and published on April 8 indicated that only 44 percent of voters had finalized their choice of party, with 63 percent expressing support for the ruling PAP, while 15 percent backed the opposition Workers' Party.
Despite the significant number of undecided voters, the data suggested the ruling party maintains a strong base among those who have made up their minds.
These findings underscore the importance of campaign efforts in swaying undecided voters, particularly against the backdrop of Singapore's economic and social challenges. The figures also highlight the need for effective political strategies to build voter confidence and secure broader electoral support.
Singapore's Ministry of Trade and Industry recently revised its 2025 Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast to a range of 0.0 to 0.2 percent, down from the previous projection of 1.0 to 3.0 percent. The ministry attributed the expected slowdown to external factors including ongoing trade tensions between the US and China, a decelerating Chinese economy, and weak global demand, all of which weigh on Singapore's trade-reliant economy.
This general election marks the first opportunity for Prime Minister Wong to seek a strong mandate from the public as he faces internal and external challenges, while aiming to maintain the country's stability and prosperity.
Polling stations are scheduled to open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time, with preliminary results expected the same evening and official results likely to be announced in the early hours of Sunday, in line with standard election procedures.
General elections in Singapore are held every five years, while presidential elections occur every six years. The most recent presidential vote took place on September 1, 2023, in which Tharman Shanmugaratnam secured victory with 70.41 percent of the votes. (end)
