Egyptian Foreign Minister Affirms To Sudanese Counterpart Full Support For Sudan's Security, Stability, And Unity
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdel Aati affirmed to his Sudanese counterpart Omer Siddiq Egypt's full support for Sudan's security, stability, unity, and territorial integrity in a phone call on Thursday.
During the call, the Egyptian Foreign Minister stressed his country's solidarity with Sudan during this critical period, and affirmed its commitment to engaging with regional and international efforts aimed at ending the suffering of the Sudanese people.
For his part, the Sudanese Foreign Minister expressed great appreciation for the relations between them and Egypt's efforts to support Sudan.
During the call, the two ministers also agreed to intensify communication and consultations during the next phase
