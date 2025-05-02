Shoppers Welcome Year-Round Discounts Across Retail Stores

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Joel Johnson | The Peninsula

DOHA: Shoppers and retailers across Qatar have commended a new move by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MoCI) to make discounted shopping more accessible throughout the year. The recently issued Decision No. (4) of 2025, signed by Minister of Commerce and Industry H E Sheikh Faisal bin Thani bin Faisal Al Thani, revises previous regulations to allow retailers to apply for multiple discount licenses annually, marking a major shift from earlier limitations.

The amendment, which updates Article (5) of Ministerial Resolution No. (311) of 2018, now permits shops to request licenses for both general and special sales at various points during the year, with the Department of Consumer Protection overseeing the license durations to ensure consumer benefit.



The Peninsula spoke to a cross-section of customers and retailers who responded with enthusiasm to the announcement.“It's great news for families like mine,” said Sooraj, a frequent shopper at the City Center mall.“Now we can look forward to real savings more often, not just during major holidays. It's going to help with budgeting and give us more reasons to explore local brands,” he said.

Consumers are also hopeful that the decision will foster more competition and better value.“I think more frequent discounts will push stores to be competitive, which is a win for shoppers. It's a smart move, especially with the cost of living being a concern for many,” Sooraj noted.

Retailers have also indicated their optimism about the change.“We've already seen a surge in customer interest just from the news,” said Nisham Abdul, store manager at a popular electronics chain at City Center.“This flexibility lets us be more creative with our promotions and respond to seasonal shopping trends in real-time.” Rosa Silva, founder and designer of a retail chain, Luna & Lia Atelier, in The Pearl, welcomed the change as a long-awaited step toward modernising Qatar's retail landscape.

She said,“This decision empowers us to better align with global retail trends. It encourages innovation and gives us the freedom to run campaigns around events that matter to our customers, like back-to-school or tech launches and not just traditional sale periods.”

The MoCI emphasised that the decision is designed to streamline the licensing process, saving retailers time and effort, while also enhancing consumer access to deals. Officials noted that by increasing the number of promotional periods, the decision is expected to stimulate commercial activity, encourage innovative marketing strategies, and boost overall sales and profits.

“We're working on offering monthly themed discounts,” added Silva, stating that this will let the shops compete better with regional and online markets while giving customers more reasons to return.

Qatar's retail sector is preparing for a more vibrant and competitive future. For shoppers and retailers alike, the shift marks a meaningful step toward a more dynamic, consumer-friendly economy. With flexible sales periods, stronger retail engagement, and greater savings opportunities, the Ministry's decision signals a new era of shopper empowerment in Qatar's growing consumer market.