Ideas Cruise RMS Named“RMS Innovation Of The Year” In 2025 Traveltech Breakthrough Awards Program

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) IDeaS, a SAS company and the world's leading provider of hospitality revenue management software, today announced it has been selected as winner of the“RMS Innovation of the Year” award in the 3annual TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by TravelTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout travel technology companies, products and services around the globe.

The IDeaS Cruise Revenue Management System (RMS) uses advanced data analytics and decision automation to predict demand, execute dynamic revenue strategies, boost profitability, and maintain a competitive edge for cruise operators.

Cruise RMS utilizes advanced booking curve analytics to automatically provide demand forecasts by segment for each sailing, both at a ship and cabin level. These forecasts incorporate onboard spending data, enabling operators to make informed decisions on their total revenue strategies. By incorporating ancillary revenue data, such as spa services, casino, shore excursions, and dining packages, into its pricing and inventory management strategies, the RMS helps to maximize overall revenue and drive profitability. The innovative platform also automates demand forecasting and dynamic pricing decisions for each cabin type, ensuring that pricing strategies are consistently optimized based on real-time data and market conditions.

The solution drives overall profitability by understanding demand and potential onboard revenues, allowing operators to capture higher value bookings. In addition, operators gain insights into demand trends and revenue performance, helping them stay ahead of unforeseen changes. The system also offers detailed reporting capabilities for tracking performance.

IDeaS' team of experts is also available to provide ongoing support and ensure optimal performance of the Cruise RMS system, from initial training to continuous technical support.

“While cruise organizations have explored approaches to revenue forecasting, we're offering a science-based approach to advanced revenue management. With a clearer understanding of demand, the door opens to transformative, sophisticated pricing and revenue management strategies for cruise operators. We're grateful to receive TravelTech Breakthrough's 'RMS Innovation of the Year' award for our Cruise RMS. We believe the cruise industry is on the cusp of a new era marked by improved data-driven decision making that's rooted in a foundation of proven revenue science.

The mission of the annual TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program is to research and recognize the global innovators who are transforming the travel technology landscape. The TravelTech Breakthrough Awards program aims to conduct the industry's most comprehensive analysis of breakthrough technologies driving innovation and shaping the future of travel. This year's program received thousands of nominations from more than 14 countries worldwide, reflecting the global momentum and impact of travel technology advancements.

“IDeaS Cruise RMS is revolutionizing the cruise industry with its groundbreaking revenue management platform. Cruise lines exist in a ruthlessly competitive environment where they have to undervalue ticketing to ensure a ship full of passengers – whose onboard spend might cover the difference. It's a balancing act with missed revenue opportunities due to not utilizing revenue science principles adopted across airlines and hotels. Cruise RMS is the ultimate solution for cruise operators looking to optimize their revenue management strategies and achieve greater profitability. With its innovative features and dedicated support, RMS enables cruise operators to make informed pricing decisions, quickly respond to changes in market trends, and distribute competitive rates efficiently, creating a win-win for both cruise operators and their passengers.”