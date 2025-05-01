Russia Uses Crimea As Launch Site For Ballistic Missiles Ukraine Navy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russia uses temporarily occupied Crimea as a launch site for Iskander-M ballistic missiles targeting Ukraine.

This was stated on national television by the spokesman for the Ukrainian Navy, Dmytro Pletenchuk.

"Russia uses temporarily occupied Crimea as a launch site for Iskander-M missiles. In this way, they are trying to reduce the range and approach time, to reduce our reaction time as the distance is so short. They move and hide ballistic missiles and tactical missile systems in Crimea, and it is quite difficult to track their location and launch sites because this is a mobile platform. Unfortunately, until this territory is liberated, it will be used for this purpose," Pletenchuk noted.

Also from Crimea, Russians also periodically launch Onyx missiles.

"There are also Bastion anti-ship systems armed with Onyx missiles, which were previously quite often used against the territory of Ukraine, and this year one such case was recorded," Pletenchuk emphasized.

In addition, according to the spokesman, Russian tactical aviation feels quite safe in Crimea.

"Tactical aviation periodically takes of from airfields in Crimea for their sorties. They feel quite safe in the airspace over the Black Sea. (If - ed.) their reconnaissance aircraft and drones approach our shores, we will destroy them," Pletenchuk noted.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ukrainian Navy said Russia currently keeps no warships on combat duty in the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov.

