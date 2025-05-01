BOTOX® Cosmetic (Onabotulinumtoxina) Continues Its Mission Of Empowering Entrepreneurs Through The Confidence Project

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Women entrepreneurs continue to break barriers in the business world, with increasing efforts to close the Confidence Gap. When women founders are supported by mentors and have access to capital, they become agents of change. Seventy-one percent of businesswomen said their mentor was influential in their career advancement, with many using their income to uplift their families and community.

Since 2023, BOTOX® Cosmetic has provided a total of $1 million dollars in grant funding across more than 40 founders, along with coaching and networking opportunities. This year, BOTOX® Cosmetic is expanding to reach more founders by providing 250 entrepreneurs with access to The Confidence Project. Through a partnership with Hello Alice, an online platform that helps businesses launch and grow, each of the 250 entrepreneurs will participate in an intensive "Boostcamp" program, which will provide participants with skill-building, mentorship resources, and exclusive networking opportunities. After completing the course, they will leverage their newfound skills to pitch their business to a panel of aesthetic entrepreneurs, as well as key business leaders from Allergan Aesthetics and Hello Alice, for a chance to receive one of 20 $20,000 grants from BOTOX® Cosmetic.

"BOTOX® Cosmetic is committed to being a catalyst for confidence, whether that be by pursuing education, aesthetic treatment, or your entrepreneurial goals. Through The Confidence Project, we pledge to continue to uplift founders who've invested so much in their businesses," said Nicole Katz, Vice President, Customer Engagement and Corporate Affairs at Allergan Aesthetics. "We know when women have access to resources and capital, there's no limit to what they can achieve. We look forward to getting to know this year's cohort of founders and how they found the confidence to pursue their dreams."

"Our mission at Hello Alice is to help entrepreneurs access the funding, mentorship, and resources they need to succeed. BOTOX® Cosmetic's The Confidence Project provides a powerful opportunity for women entrepreneurs to scale their businesses and create lasting change," said Elizabeth Gore, Co-Founder and President of Hello Alice. "Our partnership with BOTOX® Cosmetic aims to foster long-term growth, confidence, and leadership for future generations of women in business, by investing in their success today."

Business owners and their cofounders interested in applying to The Confidence Project are encouraged to visit . Applicants must agree to the official rules of the grant program and submissions must be received by May 9, 2025, at 11:59pm PT. The 250 women entrepreneurs selected to participate in the Hello Alice Boostcamp will be announced in July, and the 20 grant recipients will be announced in October 2025.

For more information on The Confidence Project, visit and follow @botoxcosmetic on Instagram and YouTube .

About Allergan Aesthetics

At Allergan Aesthetics, an AbbVie company, we develop, manufacture, and market a portfolio of leading aesthetics brands and products. Our aesthetics portfolio includes facial injectables, body contouring, plastics, skin care, and more. Our goal is to consistently provide our customers with innovation, education, exceptional service, and a commitment to excellence, all with a personal touch. For more information, visit .

About AbbVie

AbbVie's mission is to discover and deliver innovative medicines and solutions that solve serious health issues today and address the medical challenges of tomorrow. We strive to have a remarkable impact on people's lives across several key therapeutic areas – immunology, oncology, neuroscience, and eye care – and products and services in our Allergan Aesthetics portfolio. For more information about AbbVie, please visit us at . Follow @abbvie on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , X (formerly Twitter) , and YouTube .

