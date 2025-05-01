Webstar Technology Group Signs Letter Of Intent To Acquire The Forge Project In Downtown Atlanta

ATLANTA, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Forge Atlanta Asset Management, LLC, a subsidiary 80% owned by Webstar Technology Group (OTCMKTS: WBSR), is pleased to announce it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire and redevelop The Forge Project-a 3.0+ million square foot mixed-use development in Downtown Atlanta's Castleberry Hill district.

The Forge, fully entitled and shovel-ready , is positioned to become one of Atlanta's most transformative real estate endeavors, featuring residential units, boutique and condo hotel rooms, flex space, sports entertainment complex, restaurant and retail, a cultural center, and direct access to MARTA and I-20, I-75 and I-85.

The site sits within the SPI-1 SA1 zoning corridor, offering the highest allowable density in the city, and represents an exceptional development opportunity in South Downtown Atlanta.

"This acquisition marks a significant milestone in Webstar's strategic expansion into high-density urban development," said Ricardo Haynes, CEO of Webstar Technology Group. "With this LOI, we are poised to bring new life to Atlanta's urban core while creating long-term value for our investors and stakeholders."

In February, Webstar Technology Group selected Nelson Worldwide -renowned for landmark projects like The Battery and the St. Regis Hotel in Atlanta-as the lead architect for its $650 million Bear Village Resort in Commerce, Georgia, and has now expanded that role to include The Forge Project in Downtown Atlanta.

Additionally, as announced previously and in alignment with its forward-looking investment strategy, Webstar has committed to tokenizing The Forge Project using blockchain technology. Through digital securities offerings, investors will be able to purchase fractional ownership in the project via dividend-paying digital tokens, offering unprecedented liquidity and transparency in commercial real estate investing.

Further details on the acquisition and financing structure will be disclosed in the coming weeks.

About Webstar Technology Group

Webstar Technology Group is an innovative real estate development firm dedicated to transforming urban and resort landscapes through smart design, community focus, and cutting-edge technology. The Company is actively engaged in pioneering the tokenization of real estate assets to create inclusive investment opportunities while delivering high-quality, environmentally responsible developments.

Investor Contact:

Webstar Technology Group

P: (404) 994-7819

E: [email protected]

Media Contact:

Donald R. Keer, P.E., Esq.

Corporate Counsel

P: (254) 704-2675

Forward Looking Statements Disclaimer: This release may contain statements that constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Webstar Technology Group Inc.'s ability to control, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors. Such forward-looking statements include the words "vision," "seek", "grow", "plan" and other expressions of a forward-looking nature. More information about the potential factors that could affect the business and financial results is and will be included in Webstar Technology Group Inc.'s filings with the OTC Markets, Securities and Exchange Commission and/or posted on the company's website.

SOURCE Webstar Technology Group

