Denlar Fire Protection At Code Officials Of Alabama Conference Jessica Tomczak To Speak On Critical UL300A Standard

Denlar Fire Protection, the nation's leader in pre-engineered fire suppression range hoods, will exhibit at Code Officials of Alabama Conference; May 5–9, 2025.

- Jessica TomczakCHESTER, CT, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Denlar Fire Protection, the nation's leader in fully integrated, pre-engineered fire suppression range hoods, will be exhibiting at the Code Officials of Alabama Conference from May 5–9, 2025. The event, a cornerstone gathering for fire protection professionals, inspectors, and code officials across Alabama, will be held in Orange Beach, and brings together professionals responsible for protecting life and property through building code enforcement.Jessica Tomczak, a leading voice nationally in fire protection compliance, will present a special session on Thursday, May 8 at 2:00 p.m. The presentation will focus on:UL300A : The 'A' That Helps Save Lives –Why Code Officials Must Enforce UL300AThere is a critical distinction between UL300 and UL300A-a nuance often overlooked in plan review and inspection. While UL300 applies to commercial wet chemical fire suppression systems typically installed in traditional restaurant kitchens, UL300A is a separate, distinct listing developed specifically for residential-style ranges used in commercial occupancies-such as dormitories, breakrooms, nursing homes, and assisted living facilities.“Too often, fire suppression systems are considered under UL300, and discounted because a commercial cooking system is too expensive for the environment and rightly considered“over spec'd”. This can leave vulnerable populations and valuable property under protected – when the environment actually requires a UL300A system. That missing 'A' can mean the difference between code compliance and real-world protection,” said Tomczak.“We want every code official to walk away knowing why the UL300A code is non-negotiable in certain occupancy types and must be enforced.”Denlar Fire Protection's UL300A-listed hoods are purpose-built for these environments, combining ventilation, fire suppression, and system monitoring in a plug-and-play solution. UL300A requirements account for the specific risks posed by residential stove tops and ranges in commercial settings, including slower evacuation times and higher rates of unsupervised cooking-factors common in long-term care facilities and group housing.Attendees can visit Denlar to learn more about how the USA-manufactured UL300A-listed hoods can be deployed to satisfy both code compliance and help ensure community safety.

