Could This Be America’S Reset Button? Former CIA Advisor Reveals A Forgotten Resource That Could Reframe The Future—And It May Be Worth $150 Trillion

WASHINGTON, May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In an era of technological disruption, broken institutions, and deepening global divides, former CIA advisor Jim Rickards believes the United States still holds one card no one's played -and it doesn't involve Wall Street, Silicon Valley, or Washington D.C.

“Sometimes the way forward starts with rediscovering what we already have,” Rickards says.“And in this case, it's buried under our feet.”

THE GROUND BENEATH AMERICA'S NEXT ERA

Rickards points to millions of acres of federally controlled land across the American West - long shielded from development - that house some of the world's most strategic natural resources : lithium, copper, silver, and rare earth elements.

“We've built our economy on things we don't control-supply chains, foreign energy, imported technology,” Rickards explains.“But this is something we do control. We've just ignored it.”

A SUPREME COURT SHIFT OPENS THE DOOR

The 2024 Supreme Court decision to overturn the Chevron Doctrine may mark a turning point, Rickards says. By limiting the power of federal agencies, the ruling could allow courts and lawmakers to reexamine long-standing land-use restrictions.

“This ruling doesn't make the decision for us,” Rickards clarifies.“But it gives us the opening to finally have the conversation we've avoided for decades.”

THE UNTAPPED FOUNDATION OF THE FUTURE

If properly explored and developed, Rickards estimates the buried reserves could be valued at up to $150 trillion based on current and future market conditions. But to him, the value isn't just economic-it's symbolic.

“This isn't just a pile of rocks,” he says.“It's a foundation. A reset. The chance to build something lasting, sovereign, and strong-from the ground up.”

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a lawyer, economist, and former advisor to the CIA, Pentagon, and U.S. Treasury. A leading expert on financial warfare, systemic risk, and economic resilience, he has authored multiple bestsellers, including Currency Warsand The Death of Money.

