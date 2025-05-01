403
Tecsys Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:38 AM EST - Tecsys Inc. : Announced the establishment of a new subsidiary in India and strategic supply chain talent and asset acquisition from Pivotree Inc., a frictionless commerce company. The newly acquired team will play a pivotal role in supporting ongoing product development while also giving Tecsys the bench strength required to enhance global 24/7 support coverage, critical to meeting the growing requirements of its customer base. Tecsys Inc. shares T are trading down $0.13 at $42.45.
