Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Tecsys Inc.

Tecsys Inc.


2025-05-01 03:15:46
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:38 AM EST - Tecsys Inc. : Announced the establishment of a new subsidiary in India and strategic supply chain talent and asset acquisition from Pivotree Inc., a frictionless commerce company. The newly acquired team will play a pivotal role in supporting ongoing product development while also giving Tecsys the bench strength required to enhance global 24/7 support coverage, critical to meeting the growing requirements of its customer base. Tecsys Inc. shares T are trading down $0.13 at $42.45.

MENAFN01052025000212011056ID1109497797

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search