Foreign Minister, Saudi Counterpart Discuss Regional Developments

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan on Wednesday held talks in Riyadh on regional developments and boosting bilateral ties.

The two top diplomats also discussed ways to deepen the strategic partnership between Jordan and Saudi Arabia and expand cooperation across various sectors, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.

The ongoing war on Gaza topped the agenda, with both ministers stressing the urgent need for an immediate and lasting ceasefire, an end to Israeli aggression, and the unimpeded delivery of humanitarian aid to the besieged Enclave.

They also reviewed the work of the ministerial committee formed during the Extraordinary Joint Arab-Islamic Summit to follow up on developments in Gaza.

The ministers also discussed preparations for the upcoming peace conference on the Palestinian cause, scheduled for June under joint Saudi-French leadership, which aims to advance the two-state solution.

Safadi expressed appreciation for Saudi Arabia's continued support for Jordan's development efforts and its care for Jordanians residing and working in Saudi Arabia.

The ministers also reiterated their commitment to enhanced cooperation and joint action on Arab, regional, and international issues, in line with the directives of their respective leaderships.