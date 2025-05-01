Robotic Aircraft Cleaning Systems Boost Safety And Efficiency In Airport Ground Handling

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Robotic airport ground handling operations: High-tech robots 'redefine safety and performance'

May 1, 2025 by Mark Allinson

High-tech robots are 'redefining safety and performance in ground handling operations', according to Nordic Dino Robotics , a provider of robots for automatic aircraft washing and aircraft cleaning services

Each year the aviation industry develops new solutions to improve ground handling operations efficiency and increase worker safety.

More and more companies are adopting enhanced ground support equipment (GSE) that can benefit both by advancing operational performance and helping to avoid incidents at work.

A good example of such useful GSE is automated aircraft-cleaning robots. These modern cleaning systems can optimise productivity and protect workers from significant risks associated with manual cleaning operations.

Veronika Andrianovaite, CCO of Nordic Dino Robotics, explains how robotic cleaning systems can transform daily airline operations by prioritising worker safety and setting new industry standards.

Although manually cleaning aircraft exteriors is considered standard in aviation, it presents several risks. Exposure to hazardous chemicals, physical strain, and working at dangerous heights – all of these factors pose potential dangers to personnel.

As well, the process of manually cleaning an aircraft involves repetitive motions, lifting heavy equipment, frequent bending and stretching.

Over time this can lead to fatigue and strain among maintenance workers. To address this issue, ground handling companies could adopt robotic cleaning systems like Nordic Dino, which help reduce human labour.

Andrianovaite says:“These advanced machines are designed to handle the most demanding aspects of cleaning, reaching high and low surfaces effortlessly.

“The shift toward robotic aircraft-cleaning systems significantly reduces risks for those working in the industry and also enhances efficiency, thereby reducing ground handling costs.”

One more issue is the use of powerful cleaning agents – chemicals that help remove dirt, grime, and environmental contaminants that accumulate on the aeroplane exterior. But when workers are frequently exposed to them, these chemicals can pose serious health risks.

Andrianovaite warns that direct contact with harsh substances may lead to respiratory problems, skin irritation, and other long-term health concerns.

She says:“Robotic systems provide a safer alternative by automating the application of cleaning agents. It ensures precise and controlled distribution of the chemicals and minimises human interaction with potentially harmful substances.

“Moreover, those modern systems help to optimise the use of cleaning materials and, at the same, time reduce waste, environmental impact, and water consumption.”

According to the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the most frequently reported injuries among ground handling staff include slips, trips, falls, being struck by objects, and injuries related to lifting, carrying, pushing, or pulling. Falls from heights, though less frequent, are among the most severe.

Working at elevated heights is a serious threat that workers face while cleaning the aircraft exterior manually. To clean the upper surfaces of an aircraft, the personnel often use scaffolding, lifts, or platforms, bringing the risk of falls and severe injuries.

Furthermore, specific weather conditions, such as strong winds or rain, can increase the danger of harming yourself.

Andrianovaite says:“Advanced aircraft cleaning robots are equipped to navigate and clean elevated areas autonomously or by using remote operation. This allows workers to remain safely on the ground. These days, modern robots like Nordic Dino can prevent workplace accidents and enhance safety standards.”

As the aviation industry continues to evolve, robotic cleaning systems are proving to be an invaluable asset to ground handling operations.

Automated systems help airlines maintain the pristine appearance and operational efficiency of aircraft. Alongside this, high-tech robots protect the health and enhances the safety of those who keep the aircraft in top condition.