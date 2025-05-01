Eventdex Launches Voice & Chat AI Assistant To Elevate Real-Time Event Engagement

Eventdex Voice & Chat AI Assistant

Eventdex introduces its next-generation AI Assistant, offering voice & text-enabled to enhance attendee experience & streamline event operations.

MORGANVILLE, NJ, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Eventdex, a leading provider of end-to-end event technology, proudly unveils its new AI assistant, a smart, voice and chat event assistant built to revolutionize how people experience events. Seamlessly integrated into the Eventdex event management software and accessible via mobile and web, the assistant provides instant, intelligent, and conversational support for attendees, exhibitors, and organizers alike.

The AI for event management solution acts as a digital concierge, available 24/7 within the app, offering real-time answers to questions about schedules, speaker sessions, exhibitor booths, venue navigation, and more. Whether an attendee wants to know,“When does the next session start?” or“Where is Booth #214?”, the smart event assistant delivers personalized answers instantly, eliminating the need for printed guides or on-site help desks.

As event attendees demand faster, smarter support, this AI-powered event solution steps in to close the information gap. By enabling real-time, contextual responses to a wide range of queries, the virtual assistant for events ensures users feel informed, empowered, and always a step ahead. The assistant understands the intent behind each query, tailoring responses based on the attendee's role and preferences, whether they are a speaker, exhibitor, or general participant.

This isn't just another event chatbot software, it's a dynamic, intelligent event assistant that communicates via both voice and text. Users can speak into their phone or type out their query, and the AI agent responds immediately with relevant details drawn from the live event database. Besides, the AI assistant's chat feature also has the ability to directly search the web and provide relevant information like the weather, traffic, and any other real-time information. This dual-mode communication makes it ideal for on-the-go environments like trade shows, expos, conferences, and galas where multitasking is the norm. The launch of this voice and chat event assistant sets a new standard for event chatbot integration within the industry. By embedding this digital assistant for event attendees directly into the Eventdex event management software, there's no need for third-party platforms or complex setup. Everything attendees and organizers need is right inside the event app, ready to respond, guide, and support.

Durga Mikkilineni, CEO of Eventdex, emphasized the human-centric design behind the tool:“With our new AI assistant, we're not just answering questions; we're enabling a smoother, smarter journey for every attendee. It's about creating an AI-driven event experience that feels natural, helpful, and personal.” He added,“Our goal is to make every touchpoint at an event more efficient and enjoyable, and this real-time event assistant does exactly that.”

The benefits extend far beyond attendees. Event organizers now have access to an admin-level version of the AI event support tool, helping them retrieve internal data, reduce repetitive inquiries, and enhance on-site team coordination. With less time spent managing manual interactions, staff can focus on delivering high-value experiences. By offloading frequent questions to a responsive conversational AI for events, the Eventdex AI assistant lightens the load on event staff and allows attendees to take control of their journey. This positions Eventdex not just as a service provider but as a strategic partner, reshaping the landscape of B2B event software through automation and intelligence.

The AI agent is now live and operational. Attendees and organizers can access it through the mobile app for events or via browser at , where they can speak or type their queries and receive instant support.

About Eventdex

Eventdex is a premier event technology platform headquartered in New Jersey, USA. Since its founding in 2016, Eventdex has remained committed to delivering smart event management tools that simplify event execution and enhance ROI. Its comprehensive suite includes tools for event registration, onsite badge printing , event ticketing, lead retrieval app, business matchmaking , event floor plan software, table and seat management, and now, AI-powered event support.

Serving a diverse client base across the globe, Eventdex supports hybrid event solutions, in-person gatherings, and virtual conferences through its scalable platform. From global summits and expos to niche fundraisers and networking receptions, Eventdex continues to redefine what's possible through innovation, automation, and exceptional user experience.

To explore how Eventdex and its AI assistant can transform your next event, visit or contact ....

