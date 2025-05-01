Inventhelp Inventor Develops New Kitchen Gadget To Filter Odors (SBT-2040)

PITTSBURGH, May 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a kitchen gadget to help prevent irritation when cutting and dicing onions or peppers," said an inventor, from San Francisco, Calif., "so I invented the EYE SAVER. My design helps filter the acidity and odor of various foods."

The patent-pending invention provides an effective way to filter odors from various foods during the preparation process. In doing so, it helps prevent the eyes and nostrils from becoming irritated when chopping onions, peppers, etc. As a result, it increases comfort and peace of mind. The invention features a simple design that is easy to use so it is ideal for households and commercial kitchens.

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 23-SBT-2040, InventHelp, 100 Beecham Drive, Suite 110, Pittsburgh, PA 15205-9801, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at .

SOURCE InventHelp

