Compact Living Delivers Tiny Homes On Wheels That Are ANSI Certified

Craftsman Model Tiny Home on Wheels

Tiny Home interior

20ft Chalet

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the state of California, there are numerous jurisdictions that have approved moveable tiny homes as a legal Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) when placed in the backyard of an existing residential home. The permitting process is fairly streamlined, with minimal requirements for the tiny home placement including a requirement that the tiny home builder is ANSI certified by an approved third-party company. Tiny Homes on Wheels are inexpensive and can be manufactured quickly, allowing the homeowner to add the tiny home to their property in just a few months. Other states have recognized this option and are in the process of approving these homes for installation at existing residential properties. Stand-alone tiny home on wheels communities are also becoming popular, with affordable site rental rates for owners of third-party certified moveable tiny homes. Existing homeowners have also recognized this growing trend and are offering backyard space for the tiny home residents for a reasonable monthly rental rate.About Compact Living.Compact Living is an experienced, ANSI certified manufacturer of residential Tiny Homes, Tiny Homes on Wheels, Luxury Shipping Container Homes, Park Model Homes, Mobile Container Offices and Custom Modular Structures. We ship our products to all 50 states and beyond.For more information, please visitContact:Patti Stava, 702-860-6700Director of Sales...s

Patti Stava

Compact Living

+1 702-860-6700

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.